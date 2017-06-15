 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Watch: Tennis pros engage in epic ping-pong duel at the net during Stuttgart Open match

share

Source:

EuroSport

Lucas Puoille and Jan-Lennard Struff turned their grass court match into a table tennis classic.
Source: EuroSport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:35
1
All Blacks coach Hansen believes Gatland is calling for more reinforcements from the UK to cover his growing Lions injury list.

'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest': Funnyman Steve Hansen does it again - this time at Warren Gatland's expense

00:58
2
The All Blacks winger says he knows tomorrow’s opponent quite well – except for the bloodlines of a couple of their players.

Watch: 'I didn't even know he was Samoan!' Dagg coming to grips with facing former teammate Fonotia

00:13
3
All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

00:28
4
The veteran loose forward said there’s young bucks in the squad ready to fill his shoes.

Watch: 'I'm an old man now, bro!' – Liam Messam announces clash with Lions will be final outing for Maori All Blacks

02:05
5
The Manu Samoa players have returned from club rugby for pride instead of pay this Friday and the Ikale Tahi is in the same predicament.

Samoan, Tongan national rugby teams facing tests off the field as doubleheader highlights lack of money in Pacific rugby

00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."

00:36
Malcolm Turnbull even joked, 'I have this Russian guy' at Australia's Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball.

Watch: Australia's PM roasts Donald Trump with mocking impersonation in leaked video he didn't know was being filmed

Malcolm Turnbull launched into an unflattering satirical tirade of the US President that had his audience in hysterics, at the Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball last night.


02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Teen says Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex, mum wants Tongan government to act

The men were sent back to Tonga in disgrace earlier this year.

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

One kitten is dead and the SPCA want to find out who did this.


01:00
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday. She is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ