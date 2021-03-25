Watch: Tennis player threatens to sue global tennis association in shocking outburst

Angry about tennis politics, Vasek Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first set in the opening round at the Miami Open.

Pospisil, who has been trying to set up a new group to represent men’s professional players, regained his composure but lost to qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

During a changeover after his first-set meltdown, Pospisil used a profanity to describe ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, and complained about a meeting they both attended Wednesday.

Pospisil told the chair umpire Gaudenzi was “screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players — for an an hour and a half. ... If you want to default me, I’ll gladly sue this whole organization.”

Hours later, Pospisil tweeted an apology for his behavior during the match.

"I disrespected the game I love, and for that I am truly sorry,” he wrote.

“By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night, and I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court. I am sorry for my on-court behavior and the language I used.”

Pospisil and No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic have been trying to set up the new group. Tennis players never have had a union, unlike athletes in North American team sports.

The ATP didn’t respond to a request for comment on Pospisil's tirade.

Pospisil angrily launched a ball out of the court and smashed two rackets in the first set. Serving while facing a set point, he was penalized for verbal abuse to lose the set.