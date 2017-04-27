Watch: 'She's a cheater' – WTA glamour girl Eugenie Bouchard dishes stinging attack on Maria Sharapova

Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard has launched a stinging attack on her former idol Maria Sharapova during the Women's Stuttgart Open today.

Bouchard didn't hold anything back in criticism of Sharapova, who is making a return to competitive tennis after serving a ban for testing positive to the banned substance, meldonium.

"She's a cheater," Bouchard said.

"I don't think a cheater in any sport should be able to play again.

"It's unfair to all the other players who do it the right way.