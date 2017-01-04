 

Tennis


Watch: Serena's out! Tennis legend suffers humiliating loss at hands of unseeded American upstart

The ASB Classic drawcard has been sent packing after Madison Brengle played the game of her life.
00:36
1
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch under fire over Waiheke 'white man's island banter'

01:36
2
Karl Budge says the second seed called him in and told him she was pulling out due to a right arm injury.

Venus Williams pulls out of ASB Classic with injury

00:19
3
Leigh Halfpenny was hoping to give his team a crucial seven point lead against Racing 92 – he got an earful of a John Williams masterpiece instead.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's teammate almost turns to the dark side after blaring Star Wars theme music distracts conversion attempt

02:10
4
The 18-year-old could have played tonight in the second round had the second seed pulled out during their match instead of hours after.

Venus Williams' withdrawal from ASB Classic adds to heartbreak for tearful Kiwi youngster Jade Lewis

00:30
5
00:30
The ASB Classic drawcard has been sent packing after Madison Brengle played the game of her life.

02:04
A tenant in his eighties left the property earlier this week fearing for his safety.

Mayor orders investigation into 'substandard' Auckland rental fled by 84-year-old

"I was appalled to watch the story last night about an 84-year-old veteran having to live under those circumstances."

John Armstrong: Security Council resolution gives Israel a serious case of the heebie-jeebies

The bile dumped on NZ by Benjamin Netanyahu suggests he well understands the potency of the resolution, writes our columnist.

00:22
Demolition has begun this morning on the car park building that was severely damaged in the November earthquake.

Demolition of Wellington's Reading carpark starts

The council says the focus is to bring down the multi-level carpark as quickly, and safely as possible.


00:44
A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

Video: Toddler saves twin brother after chest of drawers falls on him

A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.


 
