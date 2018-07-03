 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon in style with powerful straight sets win

share

Source:

Associated Press

Serena Williams needed six match points to finish off a 7-5, 6-3 win over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands and reach the second round of Wimbledon.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner enjoyed a comfortable win over Arantxa Rus.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Williams broke for a 5-3 lead in the second set and led 40-15 when serving for the match, but Rus saved the first two match points and then another three after reaching deuce. However, Rus finally sent a shot into the net to give Williams a winning return to the All England Club.

The seven-time champion missed last year's tournament while pregnant.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:15
2
Belgium's Nacer Chadli, third left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. Chadli scored once in Belgium's 3-2 victory. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Watch: Belgium complete miracle comeback, snatch injury time winner to break Japan's hearts and earn quarter-final clash with Brazil

00:29
3
The Swiss maestro cruised to an emphatic opening victory against Dusan Lajovic.

Watch: Roger Federer oozes class, wins in straight sets to get Wimbledon underway

00:29
4
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

FIBA begin disciplinary proceedings against Australia, Philippines after 'basketbrawl'

00:15
5
The star forward was on target in his side's 2-0 win in Samara.

Watch: Magical Neymar leaves three Mexican rivals floundering with deft back heel, leads Brazil into World Cup quarter-finals


00:33
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Watch: First images of youth football team and coach trapped inside Thai cave for over a week released - 'You are very strong'

The boys can be seen perching on a slope inside the cave, dressed in shorts and t-shirts, asking what day it is.

Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

A leading American cave rescue expert said many challenges remain for the rescuers.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

Donaldson couldn't believe the welcome he received in New Plymouth.

Live stream: Kiwi kayaker speaks after becoming first to make trans-Tasman journey solo

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.

00:55
Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

Scott Donaldson's quest started in New South Wales in May - it ended in New Plymouth tonight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 