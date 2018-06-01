 

Watch: Serena Williams pulls off stunning comeback to progress at French Open

Ashleigh Barty's brave bid to cut short Serena Williams' grand slam comeback has ended in a tense three-set French Open defeat for the Australian No.1.

The 23-time Grand Slam champ fought back from a set down against Ashleigh Barty at Roland Garros.
Barty appeared to be careering towards a famous victory before letting slip a one-set advantage in the 3-6 6-3 6-4 second-round loss in Paris.

Seemingly unnerved by the occasion, Barty broke the 23-times major champion early in the second set to surge further ahead before Williams willed her way back into the enthralling contest on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Barty's game plan to move Williams from side to side in the hope of exhausting the underdone champion in just her sixth match back since giving birth last September initially paid dividends.

But the grand slam colossus drew on her unrivalled fighting qualities - and energy reserves many doubted she still possessed at almost 37 and eight months into motherhood - to stave off Australia's 17th seed after one hour and 46 minutes.

Barty's exit leaves former finalist Samantha Stosur and 24th seed Daria Gavrilova to fly the Australian flag.

