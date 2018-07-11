 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Serena Williams fights back in three-set thriller, advances to Wimbledon semi-final

share

Source:

Associated Press

Seven-time champion Serena Williams advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

The 25th seed came from a set down to defeat Camila Giorgi.
Source: TVNZ

Williams dropped her first set at this tournament as the 52nd-ranked Giorgi produced an impressive display of power and accuracy in the opener.

However, Williams lifted her intensity to level, before closing out the match to move a step closer to reclaiming the title she won in 2016.

The 36-year-old Williams was absent from the All England Club in 2017 due to her pregnancy, and played her first Grand Slam since giving birth at the French Open last month when she reached fourth round.

Williams, who hasn't faced a player ranked inside the top 40 en route to the last four, will next face 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany or 20th-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

World Cup LIVE: France take second half lead over Belgium in World Cup semi-final

2
The club's former star will return to Mt Smart with the Gold Coast this weekend.

Konrad Hurrell given a lifeline at Titans after season-ending injury to teammate

01:53
3
Salesi Rayasi gave up the game two years ago. Now, he's hoping to become a world champ.

All Blacks Sevens rookie's bizarre journey to the World Cup – 'I didn't feel like rugby was a passion for me'

00:29
4
The 25th seed came from a set down to defeat Camila Giorgi.

Watch: Serena Williams fights back in three-set thriller, advances to Wimbledon semi-final

5
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

2018 FIFA Football World Cup: Fixtures, results and tables

Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

'We are not sure if this is a miracle' - Success! Entire Wild Boars soccer team rescued from Thai cave underwater prison

The daring rescue mission in a flooded cave in northern Thailand has saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal.


01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.

01:56
Babies Lameko and Lanna died at the same hospital last week, within three minutes of receiving the vaccine.

'When I took my baby, she was strong and healthy' - heartbroken Samoan parents speak after deaths of two one-year-olds following MMR vaccination

Baby Lameko celebrated his first birthday with family around him, but just days later, they'd lost him.

01:49
1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with the latest from Chiang Rai, as four boys and their football coach await rescue.

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs gives latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

Divers have gone back in to retrieve the last remaining boys and their coach.


01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.