Watch: Serena Williams fights back in three-set thriller, advances to Wimbledon semi-final

Seven-time champion Serena Williams advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Williams dropped her first set at this tournament as the 52nd-ranked Giorgi produced an impressive display of power and accuracy in the opener.

However, Williams lifted her intensity to level, before closing out the match to move a step closer to reclaiming the title she won in 2016.

The 36-year-old Williams was absent from the All England Club in 2017 due to her pregnancy, and played her first Grand Slam since giving birth at the French Open last month when she reached fourth round.