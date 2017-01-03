 

Watch: Serena Williams cruises to victory in first ASB Classic match, winning in straight sets

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has underwhelmed in her maiden ASB Classic outing but ultimately overcome first-round opponent Pauline Parmentier 6-3, 6-4.

The world No.2 was expected to cruise through her lower-ranked opponent but often found the game heavy-going in Auckland, nailing less than half of her first serves.

But eventually the 22-time grand slam winner's class told, saving herself on eight break points and producing a ground game far too powerful for her French foe.

She'll now go on to face either Jamie Loeb or Madison Brengle in the second round.

With expectant crowds packed to the rafters in Auckland, Williams gave everyone a scare with a horror showing in her first game, failing to nail any first serves and being broken.

Both players held their next two games on serve, with Williams slowly getting a handle on the windy Auckland conditions and producing a thumping cross-field forehand.

At 3-2 to Parmentier, Williams managed to break back after winning a pair of long rallies, and then held serve after unleashing an ace and forecourt smash.

She won the final two games of the first set to win 6-3 and, having re-found her groove, would have expected to run over the top of Parmentier.

But instead the superstar found herself in the midst of a close tussle, as both players were broken in their second service games of the second set.

The French world No.69 showed plenty of fight in facing down Williams' power serves, winning a commendable 35 per cent of return points, but ultimately faltered.

With the match poised at 3-3, Williams lifted to break Parmentier and went on to hold the remainder of her service games to win 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes.

