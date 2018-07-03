 

Watch: Roger Federer oozes class, wins in straight sets to get Wimbledon underway

New look, same old dominance for Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

The Swiss maestro cruised to an emphatic opening victory against Dusan Lajovic.
The eight-time champion began his title defense in style at the All England Club, brushing aside Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes on Centre Court.

Lajovic held serve in the opening game but that was as good as it got for the 58th-ranked Serb. Federer reeled off the next nine games to take charge and was in cruise control for the rest of the match.

The 36-year-old Swiss star never faced a break point and showed off the full repertoire of shots that has made him the most successful male player at Wimbledon.

The only things unfamiliar about Federer were his clothes. He wore a Uniqlo outfit for the first time after ending his career-long apparel partnership with Nike. But it clearly had no effect on his game.

"Felt right at home again, so that was a really nice feeling," he said. "I got the early break in each set and then was able to bring it home. I'm really happy with my focus as well, point-for-point mentality."

Federer is looking for a record-extending ninth title at the All England Club but only needed to step onto the court to create a bit more history. He is the first man in the Open era to play in the grass-court Grand Slam for a 20th straight year.

Before stepping off the court, he gave his headband to a young female fan in the crowd - and joked he could be giving away a lot more before the fortnight is over.

The girl had held up a sign saying, "Can I have your headband pleeease!!", and a post-match interviewer pointed out that Federer could expect more requests in coming matches after fulfilling her wishes.

And he's apparently ready to oblige.

"Yes, they want a watch, a car, a racket, a shirt, they can have it all at this point," Federer said.

