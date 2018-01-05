 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Roger Federer, Jack Sock trade trick shots in hilarious rally after doubles partners walk off court bored

share

Source:

Associated Press

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic advanced Switzerland into the Hopman Cup final with straight-set singles victories over their American opponents this morning.

Coco Vandeweghe and Belinda Bencic got sick of watching their Hopman Cup partners so they moved to better seats.
Source: Channel 7

Federer beat Jack Sock 7-6 (5), 7-5 before Bencic defeated CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (6), 6-4 to give Switzerland a winning 2-0 edge and first place in Group B.

Switzerland will play the Group A winner in Saturday's final at Perth Arena. Germany, which has won both their group matches, can advance to play Switzerland if they beats Australia today.

Federer waited until the 11th game of the second set to hit his best shot of the tournament, a forehand down the line that Sock got his racket on, but could only dump into the net.

"All I remember was the last two shots — the pickup on the backhand, and the forehand on the run down the line where he ends up not making the volley," Federer said.

That point broke the American's serve for a 6-5 lead. Federer opened and ended his next service game with an ace to clinch the match.

Federer was just 19 when he won the Hopman Cup in 2001 with then top-ranked Martina Hingis. He and Bencic lost in the final last year to France.

"It would be lovely to win again," Federer said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:42
1
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


00:24
2
The Kiwi star couldn't be stopped in the Thunder's 133-96 win.

'You have to mess up' - Philosophical Steven Adams believes testing times for Thunder only making star-studded team stronger

01:00
3
A frustrated Karl Budge addressed media as day three was hampered by rain.

Bad weather delays ASB Classic again as prospect of playing quarter and semi-finals on same day takes shape

4
Georgia Williams of Auckland competes during the New Zealand Women's Road Cycling Championships at Pioneer Stadium

'I am over being runner-up' - Olympian Georgia Williams targets title at road cycling nationals

00:30
5
The South Korean star struck th eball brilliantly with less than 10 minutes to go to ensure Tottenham secured a point from the fixture.

Sensational long-range strike from Son Heung-min salvages EPL draw for Spurs against West Ham

01:42
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway was in the thick of the wild weather and filmed Mother Nature's fury.

00:13
The road along Thornton Bay in the Coromandel is being flooded.

LIVE: High tide causing flooding on coastal roads in the North Island as wild weather continues to lash the country

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:24
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 