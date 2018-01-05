Watch: Roger Federer, Jack Sock trade trick shots in hilarious rally after doubles partners walk off court bored

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic advanced Switzerland into the Hopman Cup final with straight-set singles victories over their American opponents this morning.

Federer beat Jack Sock 7-6 (5), 7-5 before Bencic defeated CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (6), 6-4 to give Switzerland a winning 2-0 edge and first place in Group B.

Switzerland will play the Group A winner in Saturday's final at Perth Arena. Germany, which has won both their group matches, can advance to play Switzerland if they beats Australia today.

Federer waited until the 11th game of the second set to hit his best shot of the tournament, a forehand down the line that Sock got his racket on, but could only dump into the net.

"All I remember was the last two shots — the pickup on the backhand, and the forehand on the run down the line where he ends up not making the volley," Federer said.

That point broke the American's serve for a 6-5 lead. Federer opened and ended his next service game with an ace to clinch the match.

Federer was just 19 when he won the Hopman Cup in 2001 with then top-ranked Martina Hingis. He and Bencic lost in the final last year to France.