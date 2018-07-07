Watch: Roger Federer dispatches opponent to march into Wimbledon fourth round

Roger Federer won 37 of 40 first-serve points and stretched his Wimbledon winning streak to 29 sets in a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 third-round victory over 64th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

A year ago, Federer became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1976 to win the title without dropping a set.

Federer's best run at the All England Club is 35 consecutive sets, from 2005 to 2006.