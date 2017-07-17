Watch: Roger Federer breaks down in tears after seeing his children in crowd after winning eighth Wimbledon title

Source:
Roger Federer broke down in tears after winning his eighth Wimbledon title this morning against Marin Cilic in straight sets.
Federer, 35, beat Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
After waving to the crowd after his match, the Swiss star made his way back to his seat on the side-line.
As he waved to his children and wife in the crowd, Federer couldn't hold back his emotion, bowing his head and wiping his tears with his towel.
Federer managed to compose himself before receiving the Wimbledon trophy and speaking to a Wimbledon reporter in his post-match interview.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport