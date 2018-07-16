 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Rejuvinated Novak Djokovic makes light work of Kevin Anderson to claim his fourth Wimbledon title

share

Source:

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic is back at his best and the Wimbledon champion for a fourth time, grabbing a lead right away against a weary Kevin Anderson in the final and winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

The Serbian lifts the Wimbledon title for the fourth time with his victory over the South African.
Source: TVNZ

Anderson nearly managed to extend the match, holding five set points to force a fourth set. Djokovic held steady, saving all five of those, then was as superior in the tiebreaker as he was most of the sun-drenched afternoon.

It is Djokovic's 13th major trophy, the fourth-highest total in the history of men's tennis.

But it's also his first in more than two years.

During that time, Djokovic struggled with a painful right elbow that eventually required surgery and as his losses accumulated, his ranking fell out of the top 20 for the first time in more than a decade. He grew so frustrated with his form that he spoke about skipping the grass-court circuit.

Fortunately for him, he changed his mind.

At No. 21, Djokovic is the lowest-ranked Wimbledon titlist since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Melbourne Rebels rugby star charged by NZ police following alleged assault on teammate

00:15
2
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

00:15
3
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

00:15
4
The Kiwi held off his rivals to storm home in emphatic style in Lucerne.

Watch: Dominant Robbie Manson defeats Mahe Dysdale to claim Rowing World Cup gold

00:15
5
The Kiwi couldn't catch winner Brandon Stone in Aberdeen.

Ryan Fox misses long range eagle putt, finishes sixth at Scottish Open

02:26
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid is in Paris after France’s 4-2 win over Croatia today.

Paris' Champs Elysee packed with fans decked out in national colours celebrating France's Football World Cup win

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid was in the French capital.

01:56

Thunderstorms possible in many parts today as northwesterly flow follows the weekend's downpours

Slips are still blocking roads this morning and motorists are advised to check their route is not closed.

00:15
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

Mbappe is the first teenager to score in a final since the legendary Pele.

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

'They’re heroes no matter what the result' - Croatia's footballers uniting a young nation

1 NEWS' Joy Reid has been soaking up the atmosphere in Croatia ahead of their World Cup final showdown.