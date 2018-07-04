Watch: Rafael Nadal storms into Wimbledon second round with thumping win

Two-time champion Rafael Nadal moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Dudi Sela of Israel.

The second-seeded Nadal hadn't played a match since claiming his 11th French Open title last month, but showed little sign of rust as he cruised to victory against Sela.

Nadal is seeking a first Wimbledon title since 2010, which would also make him just the second man to do the French Open-Wimbledon double three times.