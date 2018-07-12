Watch: Rafael Nadal into Wimbledon semi-finals after marathon battle with Juan Martin del Potro

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal outlasted Juan Martin del Potro in a crowd-pleasing five-set duel to reach his first Wimbledon semifinal since 2011.

In a match filled with entertaining rallies between two of the biggest hitters in the game, Nadal came from a set down to win 7-5, 6-7 (7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in 4 hours, 48 minutes - the longest match of this year's tournament.

Del Potro finished with 77 winners to Nadal's 67 but failed to convert any of his five break points in the fifth set. Instead it was the Spaniard who earned the only break of the decider and he closed out the win on his first match point - leaving the fifth-seeded Argentine sprawled on the grass in exhaustion.