Tennis


Watch: Rafael Nadal edges Bulgarian rival to set up Aussie Open final with Roger Federer

Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in their semi-final match.
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in their semi-final match.

Nadal edges Grigor Dimitrov advancing to Aussie Open final against old rival Roger Federer

Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.

The humiliating moment a celebrating Turkish footballer knocks ball from keeper's hands for disastrous own goal

The Maori under16 & 18 teams stood together for a pre-game haka that set the tone for an epic clash at the Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland.

Watch: New Zealand Maori teams combine to send Samoa a message with spine-tingling haka

Iran's Reza Rashidpour gripped his arm before slumping into a chair and on to the floor.

Watch: 'Nervous attack' sees Iranian TV presenter collapse on air with chest pain

Reza Rashidpour first slurs his words and appears to have difficulty breathing.

Following a top-level report into brutal attacks by patients, urgent changes are being made to Wellington's three district health boards.

Health Minister dismisses calls for nationwide mental health inquiry, despite spate of murders

"Cracks are starting to appear, big cracks, and unfortunately people are dying."

The Government gave owners of Wellington's unreinforced masonry buildings one year to get them up to standard.

Wellington building owner calls for power to force tenants out so quake strengthening can be sped up

Building owners and engineers fear there won't be enough time or workers to meet the Government's 12 month deadline.

Homes are being evacuated near the ACME Industries building in Upper Hutt due to the ferocity of the blaze.

Video: Massive factory fire put out in Upper Hutt after plumes of black smoke billow into sky

Smoke from the ACMA industries factory prompted dozens of 111 calls just after 7pm.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
