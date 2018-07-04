Watch: Novak Djokovic's comeback continues with first round Wimbledon romp

Novak Djokovic has equaled John McEnroe's number of matches won at Wimbledon by beating American Tennys Sandgren in straight sets.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 on No. 1 Court for his 59th match victory at the All England Club.

That puts him level with McEnroe in fifth place on the all-time list, behind only Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker and Pete Sampras.