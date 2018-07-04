Watch: Novak Djokovic's comeback continues with first round Wimbledon romp

Source:Associated Press
Novak Djokovic has equaled John McEnroe's number of matches won at Wimbledon by beating American Tennys Sandgren in straight sets.
Djokovic won 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 on No. 1 Court for his 59th match victory at the All England Club.
That puts him level with McEnroe in fifth place on the all-time list, behind only Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker and Pete Sampras.
Djokovic is looking for his fourth Wimbledon title, while Sandgren - who reached the Australian Open quarterfinals - was making his debut in the tournament.
