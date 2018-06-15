 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Nick Kyrgios pulls off audacious between the legs winner at Stuttgart Open

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios marked his return to the court in style, coming up with a trademark winner in his victory over Germany's Maximilian Marterer at the Stuttgart Open.

The Australian had the crowd on their feet in his win over Maximilian Marterer.
Source: ATP

Playing for the first time in two months after an elbow injury, Kyrgios advanced to the tournament quarter-finals with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Meyer.

Up 3-2 in the third and final set, Kyrgios had the audacity to return a shot through his own legs, leaving Marterer gob-smacked in response.

That point would serve as the catalyst for Kyrgios' win, with the German dropping his next two service games to surrender the match.

Kyrgios will next face Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2
The corner of a Rugby Field in Tawa, New Zealand

Junior sport in Christchurch enduring widespread wet-weather cancellations despite field upgrades

3
The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Former All Black Julian Savea to leave New Zealand for French club Toulon - report

4
The All Blacks legend somehow managed to come up with an answer to one very difficult question.

'We can do it' - French flanker credits Richie McCaw inspiration ahead of second Test with All Blacks

00:15
5
The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.

Watch: Robbie Williams pulls the finger during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Five people were on board the Helicopters Hawke's Bay aircraft, which was taking part in a commercial survey.

'Loved husband, father and brother' - Man dies after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru

Two other men remain in intensive care in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.

01:25
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture

Hansen was over talking about the hit that left Remy Grosso with a facial fracture.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 