Watch: Nick Kyrgios pulls off audacious between the legs winner at Stuttgart Open

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios marked his return to the court in style, coming up with a trademark winner in his victory over Germany's Maximilian Marterer at the Stuttgart Open.

Playing for the first time in two months after an elbow injury, Kyrgios advanced to the tournament quarter-finals with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Meyer.

Up 3-2 in the third and final set, Kyrgios had the audacity to return a shot through his own legs, leaving Marterer gob-smacked in response.

That point would serve as the catalyst for Kyrgios' win, with the German dropping his next two service games to surrender the match.