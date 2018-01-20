Watch: Nick Kyrgios gushes over Will Smith in on-court winner's interview while star laughs from the stands

Nick Kyrgios has prevailed in a big-serving battle of wills against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, downing the Frenchman in four sets to progress to the round of 16 at the Australian Open with one of his idols watching in the stands.

The Australian's clutch efforts during tiebreaks proved decisive in a 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-5) victory, earned in three hours and 17 minutes.



The win sets up a blockbuster fourth-round clash on Sunday night with Bulgarian third seed Grigor Dimitrov.



Friday night's headline match didn't disappoint, with stunning stroke play, momentum swings - and tantrums.



Kyrgios railed against his decision to play doubles on Thursday in the heat, a lack of support from his box and shot choices.



Infuriated by a member of the Rod Laver Arena crowd, Tsonga jokingly threatened to fight the punter, earning a code violation.



But it wasn't all dummy spits - the Australian No.1 also encouraged his opponent to correctly challenge a ball - despite the high stakes - and shared a warm embrace at the net at match's end.

"I'd never won a match on this court coming here," Kyrgios said.



"I was very nervous ... (Tsonga) was a guy I looked up to as a kid - still do. He's a great guy; a champion. I'm happy to get through."



Kyrgios also got the chance to impress Hollywood actor Will Smith who was watching from the stands, although he didn't show his excitement about the situation until after the match in the on-court winner's interview.

"When I saw him out here, I was so nervous, no joke," Kyrgios said.

"People think I'm cool but I just wanted him to think I was the coolest person ever.

"I Have to tell him - I have Focus (a 2015 film starring Smith) on my phone and I watch it every time I have a flight - best movie ever!"