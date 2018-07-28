 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Nick Kyrgios booed off court by hostile crowd after retiring hurt from Atlanta Open quarter-final

AAP
Topics
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios has retired mid-match of his quarter-final against Cameron Norrie at the Atlanta Open with a hip injury.

The Australian second seed was trailing the British left-hander 7-5 3-0 after 52 minutes of play when he decided he could not continue.

Kyrgios saw the trainer midway through the first set but that did not prevent the crowd booing him off court at the conclusion.

At times Kyrgios seemed disinterested in the contest with his effort in question late in the opening set before he meekly double-faulted to give Norrie the early break in the second.

Matt Ebden will fly the Australian flag in the last four after he required just 71 minutes to defeat Marcos Baghdatis.

The Australian world No.55 broke the Cypriot's serve three times to secure a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over the former Australian Open finalist.

Ebden is through to his second tour-level semi-final of the year as he strives for his maiden ATP Tour title.

The 30-year-old has not dropped a set in Atlanta but will face a stern test next when he faces top seed John Isner for a place in the final.

The American was pushed to three sets by German sixth seed Mischa Zverev before he prevailed 7-5 4-6 6-1, dropped just two first-serve points in the match and sending down 21 aces.

Ebden is 1-3 against Isner but won their past meeting in January at the Australian Open.

"I am definitely playing better than I was in the beginning of the year. I was struggling a little bit," Isner, a four-times champion in Atlanta, said.

"To his credit, he (Ebden) played much better than me that day in Australia. He had the home crowd on his side. It helps a lot.

"Now, I'm playing in my backyard and he beat me in his backyard. We'll see if I can turn the tide."

American eighth seed Ryan Harrison advanced to a semi-final clash with Norrie by beating South Korean third seed Chung Hyeon 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 7-6 (7-5).

"This is exactly what the doctor ordered for me," Harrison said.

"It was a little nervy from both of us there at the end."

The Australian tennis star didn't get much love for ending his game with Cameron Norrie early. Source: ATP
Topics
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Kiniviliame Naholo was unstoppable against Poverty Bay in today's Ranfurly Shield contest.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
2

Well-wishes from Kiwi celebs pour in as Richie and Gemma McCaw announce they're expecting first baby
3

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender
4

Watch: Ruthless Martin Guptill belts 35-ball century in English T20 competition
5

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
1 NEWS

Serena Williams rockets up world rankings after Wimbledon final loss
1 NEWS

'He was the best sparring partner' - Novak Djokovic dedicates Wimbledon crown to three-year-old-son
1 NEWS

Michael Venus 'hungry and ready to go again' after Wimbledon final defeat
1 NEWS

Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge to watch Serena Williams in Wimbledon final

'Discrimination? I think so' - Serena Williams hits out again about frequent drug testing

Associated Press
Topics
Tennis

Serena Williams has complained on social media that it's "test Serena" time again as she once more hit out at the frequency with which she is selected for anti-doping tests.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter overnight after she received another visit from a tester.

Williams tweeted: "And it's that time of the day to get 'randomly' drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it's been proven I'm the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I'll be keeping the sport clean."

In a second message, the 36-year-old American added: "But I'm ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I'm excited."

Williams has complained before at being drug-tested more than other American tennis players this year.

"Just test everyone equally," Williams said on the eve of this year's Wimbledon, where she lost to Angelique Kerber in the final.

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2018. Source: Associated Press

A report by Deadspin said Williams had been checked five times in 2018 by June, more than other US women and men in the sport.

Williams returned to competition this season after missing more than a year as a result of pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter last September.

As part of the US Anti-Doping Agency's "intelligent" out-of-competition testing program, it is not unusual for top athletes — those who have had sustained success in their sport — to be tested more often than others.

Following her loss to Kerber, Williams said she had proven to herself that she could still compete to win Grand Slams.

Her next Grand Slam title would tie her with Margaret Court for the most with 24. She already has the most major trophies in the professional era.

12th July 2018, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England; The Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 10; Serena Williams (USA) celebrates her win after her match versus Julia Goerges (DEU)
Serena Williams. Source: Photosport
Topics
Tennis
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 10th March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Kiwi titans clash in Christchurch as Crusaders and Hurricanes face off in epic semi-final showdown

Kiwi describes the terrifying moment she was evacuated from deadly California wildfires as flames lit up the sky

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

Two people critically injured as bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

Survivors of Florida school shooting embrace Kiwi way of life on New Zealand trip

Serena Williams to compete in two warm-up events before setting sights on US Open

Associated Press
Topics
Tennis

Serena Williams will play in the Rogers Cup next month at Montreal after she competes in next week's new Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is returning to the Bay Area for what is the former Stanford WTA stop that moved to San Jose State University for the first time. The event runs from July 30 to August 5.

Rogers Cup tournament officials announced that Williams received a wild card into that event, which begins August 3.

Her ranking jumped from No. 181 to No. 28 after her run at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old has played in four tournaments this year after giving birth last year.

The Rogers Cup is a tuneup for the US Open. Williams last played it in 2014, when she reached the semifinals. She won the event three times when it was played in Toronto.

Following her loss in the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber, Williams said she had proven to herself that she could still compete to win Grand Slams.

Her next Grand Slam title would tie her with Margaret Court for the most with 24. She already has the most major trophies in the professional era.

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Tennis