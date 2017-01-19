Watch: The moment tennis giant Novak Djokovic is dumped out of Australian Open by a player ranked 117 in the world

Novak Djokovic has been eliminated from the first Tennis major in the year in just the second round after losing a five set thriller against a man ranked 115 places below him.

World no. 117 Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan took apart the revered Serbian 7-6 (10-8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

Istomin made the vital break in the fifth game of the deciding set, then held service the rest of the way in the marathon 4 hour, 48-minute match on Rod Laver Arena.

The match featured a little bit of everything.

In a 15-minute opening game, the six-time champion Djokovic saved six break points. In the second set, he appeared to hyperextend his left leg in the third game, and spent much of the following break stretching it over a chair.

In the 10th game of that set, Djokovic saved two sets points after serving a double-fault.

But Djokovic broke in the following game to lead 6-5, then held his service with four consecutive points to take the set.

Djokovic clinched the third set when he successfully challenged a line call.