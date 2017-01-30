 

Watch: The moment Roger Federer claims historic 18th Grand Slam title

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he beat in a vintage five-set final at the Australian Open final.

Federer won his 18th career title with a thrilling five set win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.
Source: SKY

It was the 35-year-old Federer's first major title since Wimbledon in 2012, his first in Australia since 2010, and it reversed the status quo against his nemesis, Nadal.

"Against Rafa it's always epic," Federer said after Sunday's 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

"This one means a lot to me because he's caused me problems over the years."

Federer had lost six of the previous eight Grand Slam finals he'd played against Nadal and was 11-23 in their career meetings. He also hadn't beaten the left-handed Spaniard for a major championship since Wimbledon in 2007.

"It remains for me the ultimate challenge to play against him," Federer said. "It's super sweet, because I haven't beaten him a Grand Slam final for a long time now."

With big wins come big celebrations, Federer said. "We're going to party like rock stars tonight."

Federer had lost three major finals since winnings his 17th, and by winning in Melbourne, he became the oldest man since Ken Rosewall in 1972 to win a slam.

Both players were returning from extended layoffs - Federer for six months after Wimbledon with an injured left knee; Nadal for a couple of months with an injured left wrist - and were seeded 17th and ninth, respectively.

Nadal remains equal second with Pete Sampras on the all-time list with 14 - and none since the 2014 French Open.

No two players had met more often in Grand Slam finals in the Open era, and Nadal had previously dominated. But they hadn't met in a major final in six years.

