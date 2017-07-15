Watch: Man plucked out of Wimbledon crowd dons white skirt to face Clijsters serve

One fan found out even spectators at Wimbledon have to wear white sometimes.

The lucky man was pulled from the crowd during a women's invitational doubles match and given the chance to try to return a serve from four-time major champion Kim Clijsters.

In a nod to the All England Club's strict rules about clothing for competitors, Clijsters went over to the sideline and grabbed a white skirt for the man to put over his blue shorts.

Because he had on a light green shirt, he also was given a white shirt to pull on.

The whole ensemble proving to be rather snug much to the delight of the crowd.