Watch: Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus marches into Wimbledon doubles semi-final

Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus' remarkable run at Wimbledon has continued, with he and partner Raven Klaasen booking their spot in the doubles semi final with a five-set victory over Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

Having dropped the first set in a tie-breaker, Venus and Klaasen turned the tables on their opponents, taking the second set by the same 7-6 scoreline.

The Kiwi and South African duo then dropped the third set 5-7, before a backs-to-the-wall fightback saw them take the fourth set in another 7-6 tie-break.

As the match stretched past the four hour mark, Venus and Klaasen held their nerves to take the fifth and final set, holding out to take a 6-4 win and the match.

Should he progress to the final, Venus could add to his solitary Grand Slam doubles title, having won last year's French Open at Roland Garros.