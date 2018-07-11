Watch: Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus marches into Wimbledon doubles semi-final

Source:
Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus' remarkable run at Wimbledon has continued, with he and partner Raven Klaasen booking their spot in the doubles semi final with a five-set victory over Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.
Having dropped the first set in a tie-breaker, Venus and Klaasen turned the tables on their opponents, taking the second set by the same 7-6 scoreline.
The Kiwi and South African duo then dropped the third set 5-7, before a backs-to-the-wall fightback saw them take the fourth set in another 7-6 tie-break.
As the match stretched past the four hour mark, Venus and Klaasen held their nerves to take the fifth and final set, holding out to take a 6-4 win and the match.
Should he progress to the final, Venus could add to his solitary Grand Slam doubles title, having won last year's French Open at Roland Garros.
However, while Venus had a day to remember, compatriot Artem Sitak endured one to forget, with he and partner Divji Sharan going down in four sets to American duo Jack Sock and Mike Bryan.
