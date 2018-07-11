 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus marches into Wimbledon doubles semi-final

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus' remarkable run at Wimbledon has continued, with he and partner Raven Klaasen booking their spot in the doubles semi final with a five-set victory over Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

Venus and partner Raven Klaasen overcame Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in five sets.
Source: TVNZ

Having dropped the first set in a tie-breaker, Venus and Klaasen turned the tables on their opponents, taking the second set by the same 7-6 scoreline.

The Kiwi and South African duo then dropped the third set 5-7, before a backs-to-the-wall fightback saw them take the fourth set in another 7-6 tie-break.

As the match stretched past the four hour mark, Venus and Klaasen held their nerves to take the fifth and final set, holding out to take a 6-4 win and the match.

Should he progress to the final, Venus could add to his solitary Grand Slam doubles title, having won last year's French Open at Roland Garros.

However, while Venus had a day to remember, compatriot Artem Sitak endured one to forget, with he and partner Divji Sharan going down in four sets to American duo Jack Sock and Mike Bryan.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
France celebrate after reaching the Football World Cup final

France book spot in Football World Cup final with clinical win against Belgium

00:14
2
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

01:53
3
Salesi Rayasi gave up the game two years ago. Now, he's hoping to become a world champ.

All Blacks Sevens rookie's bizarre journey to the World Cup – 'I didn't feel like rugby was a passion for me'

00:29
4
The 25th seed came from a set down to defeat Camila Giorgi.

Watch: Serena Williams fights back in three-set thriller, advances to Wimbledon semi-final

00:15
5
The 123-run defeat means England take an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand.

White Ferns fail with the bat, lose ODI series to England in second match

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

A senior health official has given an update into the condition on the eight boys who've emerged from the underground over the last few days.


00:14
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

00:16
Acting Governor Narongsak Ostanakorn thanked the Thai people and the government their support.

'No one thought we’d make it but we did' – Head of Thai cave rescue operation expresses national pride

Narongsak Osatanakorn is the acting Governor of the Chiang Rai province and the public face of the rescue.

00:38
The rescue mission which spanned days was a success after everyone was rescued.

Thai cave rescue: Watch celebrations erupt as news hits that final boys trapped underground have emerged safely

The last four trapped boys and their coach were freed overnight, completing a mammoth 18 day rescue effort.

Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

'We are not sure if this is a miracle' - Success! Entire Wild Boars soccer team rescued from Thai cave underwater prison

The daring rescue mission in a flooded cave in northern Thailand has saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal.