Watch: Kiwi player Michael Venus cements French Open doubles final spot after thrilling three-set win

Michael Venus is through to the French Open doubles final and poised to clinch a first New Zealand grand slam tennis title for 43 years.

Venus and American Ryan Harrison completed a tense three-set win over a Colombian combination on Friday to book a berth in Saturday's decider at Roland Garros.

The 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over 16th seeds Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah meant Venus and Harrison have been taken to three sets in all five of their wins at the clay court tournament.

They would be more than happy to do the same again in the decider against another unseeded combination - American Donald Young and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez.

If successful, Venus will match the 1974 achievement of Onny Parun, who won the French Open final alongside Australian Dick Crealy.

That is New Zealand's only modern-era grand slam triumph.

Parun (Australian Open 1974) and Chris Lewis (Wimbledon 1983) were both beaten singles finalists.

New Zealand's Michael Venus in action during his first round singles match on opening day at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Venus, 29, can scarcely believe he sits in that company.

"This is unbelievable. Coming in to this I hadn't won a set here so I'm just so excited to be here," he said.

"I'm still in shock."

Venus overcame a patchy start, having had his opening service game broken.

One break of Cabal's serve was enough to win each of the two remaining sets, with Venus serving out match point.

The final, on the Philippe-Chatrier Court, will follow the women's singles final.

Aucklander Venus, ranked 39th in the world for doubles, is in line for a substantial pay day.