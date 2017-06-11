 

Watch: Kiwi Michael Venus holds French Open Trophy aloft, becomes our first in over 40 years Roland Garros title

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus has become the first New Zealander since 1979 to claim a Grand Slam title, lifting the 2017 Roland-Garros doubles crown.

Venus and doubles partner Jack Harrison claimed the French Open doubles crown this morning.
Venus and partner Ryan Harrison of the USA defeated fellow American Donald Young and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico in three sets to claim the title.

Venus and partner Jack Harrison stormed to a 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 win to lift the title at Roland-Garros.
Longtime friend Harrison paid tribute to Venus after the match.

"You picture yourself in those moments, so it hasn't really sunk in yet. It feels a little surreal," Harrison told the ATP Tour.

"It's even more special that we're able to do it alongside each other because he's like a brother.

"He's been a part of my family.

"He taught me how to drive. He was someone who was there for a lot of memorable moments of my life, including my wedding, being one of my groomsmen.

"To have him with me at the most special moment of my career is surreal."

The Kiwi ace is predicted to rise to 15th in the ATP doubles rankings and will split an estimated $850,000 with Harrison.

The last Kiwi to lift a Grand Slam title was Judy Chaloner, who won the Australian Open doubles title in 1979, while the last Kiwi success at the French Open came back in 1974 through Onny Parun.

