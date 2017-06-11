Watch: A Kiwi champion! The moment Michael Venus claims French Open doubles champion

Kiwi tennis ace Michael Venus and doubles partner Ryan Harrison have claimed the 2017 French Open doubles title, winning 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

Up against Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Donald Young of the USA, the two pairs were neck-and-neck in the first set, needing a tie-breaker to claim initial honours.

Things weren't any simpler in the second set either, with another tie break needed, this time going in favour of Gonzalez and Young.

The third set however saw Venus and Harrison at their best, overpowering Gonzalez and Donald to storm home and take the set, and the title, 6-3.