Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

American tennis player Jack Sock managed to get into contact with a young fan that got caught up in a tussle with an older gentleman for the US tennis ace's towel during a Wimbledon match.

After Sock's first round Wimbledon match on Tuesday against Chile's Christian Garin, he tossed his towel into the crowd.

A young fan in the second row caught it but an older man sitting in the front row pulled the towel away from the youngster after a five-second tussle.

Sock took to social media to ask fans if they could help him find the boy.

"If anyone knows who this kid is who had the towel ripped out of his hands by the elderly man, comment his name so I can be sure to get him his own towel," Sock posted on Instagram.



Sock's agent said yesterday that the young fan had been found.

The US, Australian and French Opens has also offered to send towels to the young fan.