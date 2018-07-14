 

Tennis


Watch: Kevin Anderson through to Wimbledon final after six-hour marathon clash

Associated Press

Kevin Anderson won the longest Centre Court match in history and earned a chance to try to collect his first Grand Slam championship, edging John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24 at Wimbledon in a 6-hour, 36-minute marathon between two big servers.

The fifth set alone lasted nearly 3 hours as the semi-final became a test of endurance more than skill. Anderson finally earned the must-have, go-ahead service break with the help of a point in which the right-hander tumbled to his backside, scrambled back to his feet and hit a shot lefty.

Only one match at the All England Club has been longer: Isner's record-setting 2010 first-round victory over Nicolas Mahut, which went more than 11 hours over three days and finished 70-68 in the fifth.

Anderson, a 32-year-old from South Africa, eliminated eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in a 13-11 fifth set in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Now the No. 8 seed Anderson will face Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in Mondday morning's final. Nadal and Djokovic had to wait most of this morning to get on court for the second semifinal.

