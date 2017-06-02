 

Watch: 'I just do what my heart feels' - Juan Martin del Potro shows huge heart as rival sobs on court over injury

Source:

Associated Press

Juan Martin del Potro quickly went from fierce competitor to friendly consoler at the French Open, showing deep reserves of compassion for an opponent who had to stop playing their second-round match because of a knee injury.

When Nicolas Almagro broke down in tears over an injury, del Potro was quick to put rivalry aside and console him.
Source: Twitter/ Tennis Channel

Del Potro's own career has been a series of stops and starts because of a series of wrist operations since he won the 2009 U.S. Open. The 29th-seeded Argentine said that helped him empathise with the plight of Nicolas Almagro, who dropped to the clay court, bawling, early in the third set today.

"I hope he's feeling better. I know how sad (he) could feel ... after an injury, because I had a lot," del Potro said. "I wish all the best to him."

Almagro was taken to a hospital, an International Tennis Federation spokesman said.

Kyrgios also reportedly told a spectator to get him a beer during his defeat by Kevin Anderson at Roland Garros.
Source: Nine/ Sky

There were unusual scenes out on Court 2, where Almagro, a 31-year-old Spaniard, had his left leg treated and taped by a trainer.

At 1-all in the third set — del Potro took the first, then lost the second — there was the startling way Almagro paused at the baseline, placed his hands on his knees and shook his head, then fell backward onto the court. He caked his blue shirt with rust-coloured clay.

While Almagro was down, the 6-foot-6 del Potro climbed over the net and walked over to check on someone he's known since they were teenagers in the junior ranks. Del Potro leaned over to talk to Almagro, patting him on the chest.

"I just do what my heart feels," del Potro said.

Once Almagro eventually rose, they met for a lengthy hug. And then, after Almagro ambled over and rested on a sideline seat, del Potro plopped himself right beside his pal and tousled his hair as they chatted.

"Tried to find a (few) good words for that moment," del Potro said. "I say to him, 'Try to be calm.'"

He said he told Almagro to think about his family and his baby.

"He was in agony. It was tough," del Potro said. "I told him that tennis is important, but health matters more than tennis in this case."

Del Potro will face No. 1 Andy Murray on Sunday for a berth in the fourth round. It's a rematch of their final at the Rio Olympics, where del Potro's silver medal marked a significant step in his comeback.

