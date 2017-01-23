Watch: Junior tennis star booted from Aussie Open in tears after belting kid with ball

An Italian junior tennis player was left in tears after being disqualified from the Australian Open for hitting a ball kid with a tennis ball yesterday.

After losing the opening set against her Chinese rival, Maria Vittoria Viviana swiped the ball towards the ball kid, hitting them in the chest.

Viviani immediately raised her arm in apology, but that wasn't enough for the umpire, who disqualify her.

Viviani left the court in tears.