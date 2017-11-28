Watch: Jo-Wilfred Tsonga leads French Davis Cup team in awkward dressing room 'haka' before winning tennis final

Newly-released changing room footage of the French Davis Cup team has shown how they fired up for yesterday's final against Belgium - by doing a "haka".

The cringe-worthy rally was led by world No.15 Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, who gestured to teammates while doing numerous gestures from the traditional Maori war dance - or their interpretation of it.

It appeared to work though, as France went on to beat Belgium 3-2 yesterday to claim their 10th Davis Cup title.

Lucas Pouille crushed Steve Darcis 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 to give the hosts a 3-2 victory.

Tsonga had already won his singles match on Saturday NZT.