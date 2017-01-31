Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final

Tennis ace Roger Federer has paid a touching tribute to his wife Mirka, after winning his 18th grand slam crown at the Australian Open.

Federer, 35, praised his wife's support throughout his tennis career after winning the Open on Sunday night.

"She's been there when I had no titles and she's still here 89 titles later," said Federer.

"She had a big part to play in it, she knows it, I know it, everybody knows it."

Federer and his wife Mirka shared a touching moment after he won his 18th grand slam, embracing in the tunnel of the Rod Laver Arena, while he was holding the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

"She's a mum number one and a wife and only later she becomes the supporter," he said.