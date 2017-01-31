Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final

 

Tennis ace Roger Federer has paid a touching tribute to his wife Mirka, after winning his 18th grand slam crown at the Australian Open.

"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.
Source: Channel 7

Federer, 35, praised his wife's support throughout his tennis career after winning the Open on Sunday night.

"She's been there when I had no titles and she's still here 89 titles later," said Federer.

"She had a big part to play in it, she knows it, I know it, everybody knows it."

Federer and his wife Mirka shared a touching moment after he won his 18th grand slam, embracing in the tunnel of the Rod Laver Arena, while he was holding the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

"She's a mum number one and a wife and only later she becomes the supporter," he said.

Roger married Mirka in 2009 and they have four children together.

