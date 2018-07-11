 

Watch: The heart-warming moment Julia Goerges commiserates with rival after eliminating her from Wimbledon

Julia Goerges advanced to her first Wimbledon semi-final with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over 20th-seed and close friend Kiki Bertens - emotionally embracing after the match.

Victory over close friend Kiki Bertens saw emotional scenes as the German advanced to the semi-final.
Source: TVNZ

Having reached the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her career, Goerges went a step further with a comeback victory over her Dutch opponent.

The 13th-seeded Goerges had never made it past the third round in her 10 previous appearances at the All England Club and had gone out in the first round for the past five years.

With Angelique Kerber also having made the last four, it is the first time two German women will play in the Wimbledon semifinals since 1931. The last time two German women reached any

Grand Slam semifinals was at the 1993 French Open, featuring Steffi Graf and Anke Huber.

Goerges will face seven-time champion Serena Williams in the semi-final. Williams holds a 3-0 head-to-head record over Goerges, with the most recent victory coming in the third round of the French Open last month.

