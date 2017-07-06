 

Watch: Going for broke? Russian tennis player throws coins at umpire in bizarre Wimbledon protest

After his second round Wimbledon defeat, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev took out his frustration on the match officials, pelting chair umpire Mariana Alves with coins.

Daniil Medvedev came out with this very odd reaction to his second round exit this morning.
Source: ESPN

Having eliminated heavyweight Stan Wawrinka in the first round, Medvedev failed to secure back-to-back wins, losing to Belgian Ruben Bemelmans in five sets.

A number of calls from Alves saw Medvedev lose his cool, dropping five straight games in the deciding set to be eliminated.

Medvedev asked for Alves to be removed from the chair, to no avail, before taking out his wallet after the match to throw coins at the umpire's feet.

Speaking at the post match press conference, Medvedev explained his bizarre actions.

"I was frustrated to lose the match - maybe there were some bad calls, it can happen in sports.

"I was just disappointed and [did] a stupid thing."
 

The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.
Source: SKY

