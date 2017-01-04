Watch: Giggling Madison Brengle strategises with coach moments before knocking Serena out of Classic

Serena Williams was knocked out of the ASB Tennis Classic this afternoon, reducing her match practice for the upcoming Australian Open, while sister Venus withdrew due to injury.

Top-seeded Serena was frustrated by a swirling wind, her inability to find her A-game, and a tenacious opponent as she went down 6-4, 6-7 (7-3), 6-4 to 72nd-ranked American compatriot Madison Brengle.

Older sister Venus withdrew from the tournament with an arm injury ahead of her scheduled second-round match.