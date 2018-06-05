 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: 'I gave up so much' – devastated Serena Williams 'beyond disappointed' at French Open withdrawal after giving up time with baby daughter

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A visibly distraught Serena Williams fronted media at Roland Garros overnight, following her injury enforced exit from the French open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of Roland Garros with a chest injury.
Source: Reuters

Competing in her first Grand Slam since the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia last year, Williams, 36, was forced out of her fourth round blockbuster clash with Maria Sharapova, citing a chest injury.

"Unfortunately, I've been having some issues with my peck muscle," Williams began.

"It's been getting worse to a point where right now I can't actually serve."

Williams then went into detail about her heartbreak at having to withdraw from this year's tournament, searching for an unprecedented 24th major title.

"I'm beyond devastated."

"I gave up so much. From time with my daughter, to time with my family.

"I put everything on the court, all for this moment. So it's really difficult to be in this situation, but for now in my life, I try to think positive.

"Just try to think of the bigger picture, hopefully the next event, and the rest of the year."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:30
2
The All Blacks midfielder showed he’s got a whole other set of skills in his arsenal.

Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

00:15
3
The defending champion is on course for another title, with a straight sets win over Maxamillian Marterer.

Video: Dominant Rafael Nadal crushes German rival in comprehensive fourth-round French Open victory

00:53
4
The 23-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of Roland Garros with a chest injury.

Watch: 'I gave up so much' – devastated Serena Williams 'beyond disappointed' at French Open withdrawal after giving up time with baby daughter


01:26
5
Athletes have told 1 NEWS there was a bias due to Peden also being a selector.

'Controlling and intimidating' - More details emerge of Anthony Peden's inappropriate behaviour while coaching at Cycling NZ

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

More rain forecast for Gisborne region this morning after flooding hits region over long weekend

Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.

02:12
Steering NZ through the global financial crisis is among the achievements earning a knighthood for the ex-National leader.

He’s now 'Sir' Bill English – former PM honoured with knighthood

Legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby were also knighted.


Torrential rain creates road chaos for holiday makers' long weekend trip home

Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.


00:30
At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.


Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 