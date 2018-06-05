Watch: 'I gave up so much' – devastated Serena Williams 'beyond disappointed' at French Open withdrawal after giving up time with baby daughter

A visibly distraught Serena Williams fronted media at Roland Garros overnight, following her injury enforced exit from the French open.

Competing in her first Grand Slam since the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia last year, Williams, 36, was forced out of her fourth round blockbuster clash with Maria Sharapova, citing a chest injury.

"Unfortunately, I've been having some issues with my peck muscle," Williams began.

"It's been getting worse to a point where right now I can't actually serve."

Williams then went into detail about her heartbreak at having to withdraw from this year's tournament, searching for an unprecedented 24th major title.

"I'm beyond devastated."

"I gave up so much. From time with my daughter, to time with my family.

"I put everything on the court, all for this moment. So it's really difficult to be in this situation, but for now in my life, I try to think positive.