Watch: Fury as Stan Wawrinka nails rival's nutcracker from point-blank range at Oz Open

Stan Wawrinka has never been knocked out in the first round at the Australian Open, but the fourth seed came perilously close against Slovakian Martin Klizan in his 12th visit to Melbourne Park.

The opponent crouched to his knees as the furious crowd erupted at the three-time Grand Slam's misfire.
Source: Australian Open TV

The 31-year-old Swiss was troubled throughout by his 34th-ranked opponent and was down a break in the fifth set before prevailing 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena last night.

"It was a tough one, for sure, but I'm very happy to get through in five sets," Wawrinka said.

"It wasn't my best tennis but I was fighting a lot. He was playing well, he didn't give me too much rhythm, and he made me play not my best tennis.

"It's most important to get through that, for sure, especially down a break in the fifth. I'm really happy but I also know where I am right now.

"I think in general I'm playing well and physically I'm ready."

The Swiss appeared rattled at times during the three-hour, 24-minute tussle.

He was warned by the chair umpire for an audible obscenity in the fourth set and nailed Klizan in the groin with a smash late in the fifth after the Slovakian appeared to have conceded the point.

"It was a tough shot for him but the thing is that in that moment some players will fake you then I will stop playing then they put up their racquet," Wawrinka explained.

"I'd already missed some easy ones, so for me the important thing was to go straight down the middle of the court.

"I'm sorry I touched him in the wrong place, but I think it was OK for him."

The 2014 Australian Open champion immediately stepped over the net to apologise to his hunched over opponent following the incident.

Klizan nearly did Nick Kyrgios a huge favour, with the local hope set to meet Wawrinka in the fourth round if the pair advance that far.

Wawrinka will face Steve Johnson in the second round after the American defeated Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

