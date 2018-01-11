Watch: Fun-loving Serena Williams dances to Rihanna, N.E.R.D. for Vogue shoot

Tennis superstar Serena Williams showed off her playful side, dancing to N.E.R.D. and Rihanna's hit Lemon for her upcoming Vogue Magazine feature.

On a private jet at Palm Beach International Airport, the 23-time Grand Slam champion cut some serious shapes, dancing and twerking down the runway.

Williams' Vogue cover will be out next month, where she talks about motherhood and her remaining career ambitions as she prepares to make her competitive return to the court.