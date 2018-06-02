 

Tennis


Watch: French Open ball kid left clutching his face on the ground after colliding with player in bizarre moment

Bosnian tennis star Damir Dzumhur was left with his heart in his mouth, colliding with a ball kid during his third round loss to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open overnight.

Damir Dzumhur left a poor kid in serious pain in his loss to Alexander Zverev.
During the fourth set, Dzumhur skied a ball off the frame of his racket, leading to both himself and the ball kid going to retrieve it.

Unfortunately, neither Dzumhur or the ball kid took notice of the other, coming together in nasty fashion in the middle of the court.

The kid came off much worse, clutching his face in the middle of the court, with Dzumhur quick to apologise.

However, after some help from fellow staff and a quick hug from Dzumhur, the ball kid was able to get to his feet and leave the court.

Dzumhur would go on to lose the match in a five-set thriller, with second seed Zverev saving match point to go through to the fourth round.

