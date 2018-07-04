 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Former champ Maria Sharapova left stunned, bundled out of Wimbledon by unheralded compatriot in first round

share

Source:

TVNZ

Russian Vitalia Diatchenko claimed a three set thriller to send Sharapova packing.
Source: TVNZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

'He was embarrassed' - Filipino coach caused basketball brawl against Australia, says Boomers assistant

00:27
2
Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Gary Neville went ballistic after the 4-3 win over Colombia.

Watch: Ex-England stars turned pundits descend into madness watching penalty shootout victory from TV studio

3
Terrenzo Bozzone, Ironman New Zealand, Taupo, New Zealand. Saturday, 4 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi triathlete Terenzo Bozzone remains in stable condition after serious cycling accident

00:15
4
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

00:29
5
The 4-3 shootout win over Colombia sends England into the quarter-finals.

Watch: England fans lose the plot after winning dramatic World Cup penalty shootout

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.


00:15
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

The Three Lions have claimed a 4-3 shootout win to advance in Russia.

01:55
In the month since World Ocean Day, running meets have been held in major cities including London, LA, Shanghai and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Israel Dagg and Tyla Nathan-Wong get behind running campaign aiming to raise funds for saving the oceans

The pair are doing their bit for the environment.


04:06
Helen Beaumont, the head of strategic policy at Christchurch City Council, says they are receiving fewer complaints about the taste of the city’s water than they were in April and May.

Fewer complaints about Christchurch's chlorinated water, council says

Introducing chlorine to supply had caused a particularly bad taste in April and May.