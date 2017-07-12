Watch: Fiery Coco Vandeweghe throws trademark tennis tantrum at Wimbledon umpire over 'total baloney' call

Unseeded Magdalena Rybarikova has reached the Wimbledon semifinals.

The 28-year-old Slovak beat 25th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3 in a match that started on No. 1 Court but finished under the roof on Centre Court because of rain.

Rybarikova, at No. 87 the lowest ranked Wimbledon semifinalist since 2008, will next face Garbine Muguruza in the semifinals.

Vandeweghe argued with chair umpire Kelly Thomson about whether a point in her Wimbledon quarterfinal loss should have been replayed because a line judge's call was distracting. Two points after the exchange, the match was over.

The 24th-seeded American told Thomson her explanation was "baloney" and said: "It is a distraction on the play. Have you ever played tennis?"

Vandeweghe also said to the official: "How are you that wrong?"