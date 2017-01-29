Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

 

Did tennis superstar Serena Williams snub her fiance Alexis Ohanian following her victory over sister Venus in the Australian Open final yesterday.

The 23-times grand slam winner was happy to greet supermodel Karlie Kloss. Fiance Alexis Ohanian, not so much.
Source: 7 News

That's the question some people are asking after seeing footage of her post-match celebrations.

In it, Williams is seen hugging and chatting with supermodel Karlie Kloss, who was standing next to Reddit co-founder Ohanian.

Williams barely glances at her fiance, and moves away to hug someone else seemingly without acknowledging him. 

