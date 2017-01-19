Watch: Czech tennis player responds in hilarious fashion after partner nails him with vicious serve

The moment a doubles match slipped away from a Czech pairing in the first round of the Australian Open yesterday can perhaps be identified as when one nailed the other with a brutal serve.

Vasek Pospisil was serving at 1-5 down to an Aussie pairing when he caught partner Radek Stepanek in the elbow with his serve.

Stepanek threw the racket in shock and he had to cool off on the sidelines while the pain subsided.