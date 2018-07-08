Watch: Classy Rafael Nadal eases into Wimbledon last 16 with straight sets walkover

Rafael Nadal guaranteed he will stay No. 1 in the rankings after Wimbledon as he reached the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur.

Nadal hasn't dropped a set so far in the tournament. Against de Minaur, he faced only three break points and saved them all, while producing nearly twice as many winners, 30-17.

This is Nadal's eighth trip to the round of 16 at the All England Club, where he has won two of his 17 Grand Slam titles. A year ago, the Spaniard lost at that stage.