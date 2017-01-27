 

Watch: Boiling Stan Wawrinka SNAPS his racket in half as Fed-Express takes him to school

Stan Wawrinka's close friend Roger Federer once likened him to a diesel truck - slow to warm up but almost unstoppable once he got going.

Angry Swiss star takes fury out on racket, in last night's Aussie Open loss to compatriot Roger Federer.
Source: SKY

The description proved apt in their Australian Open semi-final, with Federer forced to fight tooth and nail for a five-set win after his Swiss compatriot roared to life in the second half of the match.

Federer's 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 triumph last night was his 19th career win over Wawrinka but just the first to go to five sets in their 22 matches together.

The US Open champion said he couldn't be satisfied with just getting close.

"I cannot just be happy to win two sets against Roger, I just lost a five-set match in semi-final of Australian Open," Wawrinka said.

"I'm really sad and disappointed with a loss like that because to be that close to have won a semi-final, it can be only sad.

"But at the end I know I tried everything on the court and at the end I had a great battle against Roger."

That prospect had looked far from likely, with fourth seed Wawrinka outclassed by a clinical Federer in the early going.

Already down a set, Wawrinka's frustration boiled over when he handed Federer a service break and a 4-2 lead in the second.

The burly 31-year-old threw his racquet to the ground and then broke it in half over his knee, earning a code violation.

With Federer taking the second set, Wawrinka left the court almost in tears to have his knee strapped.

He looked a different man when he returned and swept through the fourth.

But Federer took over in the decider, with Wawrinka double-faulting to give away a 4-2 lead and struggling to get back into the match.

A three-time champion at the majors, Wawrinka had been aiming to become the first man other than Federer, Nadal or Novak Djokovic to win back-to-back grand slam crowns since Andre Agassi in 1999-2000.

He will pocket $820,000 in prize money after downing the likes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Andreas Seppi on his way to the semi-final.

