 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: Boiling Stan Wawrinka SNAPS his racket in half as Fed-Express takes him to school

share

Source:

SKY

Angry Swiss star takes fury out on racket, in last night's Aussie Open loss to compatriot Roger Federer.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
3
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:29
4
Roger Federer beat his fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in last night's semi-final.

Video: Smooth Roger Federer manages cheeky smile after fans go bonkers over his Aussie Open semi-final win

00:29
5
Angry Swiss star takes fury out on racket, in last night's Aussie Open loss to compatriot Roger Federer.

Watch: Boiling Stan Wawrinka SNAPS his racket in half as Fed-Express takes him to school

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ