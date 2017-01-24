 

Watch: A beaming Venus Williams pirouettes across court in triumph after charging in to first Aussie Open semis in 14 years

The oldest woman in the singles draw at the Australian Open is through to the semifinals: 36-year-old Venus Williams beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 (3) at Rod Laver Arena this afternoon.

The 36-year-old tennis legend turned back the clock with some vintage play to beat youngster Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets.
She is the oldest woman to advance this far at the Australian Open during the Open era.

Williams was behind a service break in the opening set but broke the Russian's serve twice in three games, including when Pavlyuchenkova was serving to stay in the set. Williams had three set points and clinched the set on a backhand service return.

Pavlyuchenkova double-faulted twice during the tiebreaker — including on match point — among nine during the match as Williams won six consecutive points after trailing 3-1.

Williams will play the winner of today's later match between American CoCo Vandeweghe and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza.

Other Aussie Open video that may interest:

It looked fairly innocuous, but the umpire decided Maria Vittoria Viviani didn't deserve to continue in the Australian Open girls competition for this deed.
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni was worried after her win over Jennifer Brady she would get fined for speaking her mind so she got creative with her answer instead.
