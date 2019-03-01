TODAY |

Watch as Aussie tennis brat Nick Kyrgios taunts furious crowd, gets slammed by Rafa Nadal

AAP
Topics
Tennis
North America

Nick Kyrgios has returned serve at Rafael Nadal, saying he wouldn't "listen at all" to the world No.2 after the Spaniard said he needed to show more respect to himself, his opponents and the crowd.

The Australian displayed some of his best form when beating Nadal in a tight three-setter at the Mexican Open overnight in Acapulco but the high-quality spectacle didn't translate into a positive post-match for the former world No.13.

There were several flashpoints in the match but Nadal appeared most incensed when Kyrgios complained about the time this year's Australian Open runner-up was taking between points on the Canberran's serve.

Kyrgios then followed that up with over-the-top celebrations when he won the match and gestures to the crowd who were booing his antics.

It prompted Nadal to say in a post-match media conference that Kyrgios should be fighting for grand slams under the No.1 ranking but "lacks respect for the crowd, his opponent and towards himself".

Responding after Nadal's comments, Kyrgios seemed non-plussed.

"I'm different. Rafa's different. He can focus on what he needs to do," Kyrgios said.

"He doesn't know the journey I've been through. He doesn't know anything about me so I'm not going to listen at all."

Kyrgios, one of the fastest players on tour between points, then took aim at Nadal, who is among the slowest.

"It's the way I play. It's the way he plays - he's very slow between points and I think that the rule in the book is that you have to play to the speed of the server but Rafa has the speed every time," Kyrgios said.

"I'm not going to comment on him, his game. I've got my game; he's got his own game. We played well - that's the sport. People are different - I'm not going to take that into consideration at all."

A shot clock was introduced to tennis last year with a maximum of 25 seconds allowed between points, after the chair umpire's announcement of the score.

There might be more controversy ahead for Kyrgios in Friday's quarter-final against Stan Wawrinka.

Also in the last eight, Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur faces Alexander Zverev and compatriot John Millman meets John Isner.

Krygios lapped up the energy with wild celebrations and gestures to the crowd. Source: Reuters
Topics
Tennis
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
It may have been recorded as a basic caught-and-bowled, but Katey Martin's wicket was anything but.
Watch as Kiwi cricketer dismissed in utterly bizarre fashion
2
Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett during the Round 9 Super Rugby match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 23rd April 2016. Copyright Photo.: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Super Rugby Round 3 Picks: All Blacks-depleted NZ teams to be challenged at home and afar by in-form overseas rivals
3
The assistant coach gave nothing away about the star's 2019 introduction.
LIVE: Hurricanes welcome back All Blacks stars for Brumbies clash
4
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
5
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Shaun Johnson poses during a Cronulla Sharks NRL media opportunity at Sharks Leagues Club on December 06, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Cronulla Sharks ready to let Shaun Johnson off the leash
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Disney releases new details of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as it nears completion
00:29
Less than two hours after crews began today, seven of the barriers were destroyed.

US-Mexico border wall prototypes demolished in San Diego
Grouse Mountain Night Ski Runs overlooking Vancouver with sunset color

Air Canada announces new seasonal direct flight between Auckland and Vancouver
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams dunks as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Steven Adams, Thunder go down to Nuggets after big outing by Nikola Jokic