Watch: Aussie Open ball-kid shows great evasion skills and reflexes to avoid Stan Wawrinka shot

Source:SKY
Stan Wawrinka had no issues against his French opponent Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, winning in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena last night in Melbourne.
Fortunately enough a ball-kid was lucky not to feel the wrath of Wawrinka who hit a wayward shot in the ball-kid's direction.
Wawrinka was two sets up against Tsonga before he hit the ball away in frustration, but the ball-boy showed great evasion skills to avoid the shot, ducking in time before the ball whistled past his head.
The Swiss star will meet his fellow countryman Roger Federer in the Australian Open semifinal.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport